Mr Obasanjo wrote in the book, : ‘The military’s intervention in Nigerian politics in January 1966 went on like musical chairs for 33 years, fouling the political air, causing instability and uncertainty, causing destruction of lives and properties, resulting in a civil war and leaving the country divided internally and isolated externally.’

Mr Obasanjo was himself a military ruler, having taken over the helm in February 1976 following the assassination of General Murtala Muhammed.