Obasanjo, IBB, Abdulsalami Meet in Minna

Three former Nigerian leaders, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) and Abdulsalami Abubakar met in Minna, capital of Niger state, on Monday afternoon, Leadership reports.

According to reports, the meeting which lasted for over two hours held at the hilltop home of IBB.

The newspaper said visitors who usually besiege Babangida’s house were streamlined, with some of them stopped from entering the house ahead of the arrival of Obasanjo.

Abubakar Bello, governor of Niger state, was said to have received Obasanjo at Minna airport and took him to IBB home.

The closest domestic and security staff in the house of IBB were reportedly excused from the inner chamber at the time the meeting started.

The meeting was said to have lasted for over two hours.

Details of the meeting were not made public.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Obasanjo, IBB, Abdulsalami Meet in Minna appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

