Buhari President’s illness allegedly worsens as IBB, Obasanjo, Abdulsalam step in – Pulse Nigeria
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Buhari President's illness allegedly worsens as IBB, Obasanjo, Abdulsalam step in
Pulse Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari's health challenge has worsened, top Aso Villa officials have disclosed to Pulse. The Nigerian leader returned home on March 10, 2017, after spending some 50 days in the United Kingdom. What was supposed to be a short …
Obasanjo, Abdulsalam da Babangida sun yi wata ganawar sirri a Minna
OBJ, IBB and Abubakar meet over state on the nation
Buhari's health: Obasanjo, Babangida, Abdulsalami in closed door meeting
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!