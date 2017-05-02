Pages Navigation Menu

Obasanjo, IBB, Abdulsalami secretly meet in Minna

Three former Nigerian presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) and Abdulsalami Abubakar on Monday, met in Minna, Niger State. According to Leadership, the meeting was held at the hilltop home of IBB and lasted for over two hours. Visitors who usually besiege Babangida’s house were streamlined, with some of them stopped from entering the house […]

