Obasanjo inciting Nigerians against Jonathan – Clark
Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of deliberately trying to incite Nigerians against another former President, Goodluck Jonathan, by spreading falsehood. The former Minister of Information stated this on Wednesday, in an open letter addressed to Obasanjo, over his remarks in Olusegun Adeniyi’s new book, ‘Against The Run of Play’. […]
