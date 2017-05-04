Obasanjo inciting Nigerians against Jonathan, Ijaw leaders, says Clark
Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, on Wednesday, slammed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for what he described as a deliberate attempt by the former President to incite Nigerians against Ijaw leaders including former President Goodluck Jonathan. According to the PUNCH, Clark, a former information minister, stated this on Wednesday in an open letter addressed to Obasanjo,…
