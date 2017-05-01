Obasanjo Lauds FIRS Boss, Tunde Fowler’s Achievements

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lauded the executive chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Tunde Fowler, saying “I am impressed with the good work you are doing.”

Speaking during a merit award organised by Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) at the Institute’s Annual Dinner and Awards, the former president urged the FIRS boss to sustain the pace.

“And Mr. Fowler, I am really impressed by what we’ve heard you’re doing. Do more of it. Thank you very much” Obasanjo who spoke after receiving a Merit Award in the non-members category, said.

At the event, the FIRS received the ICAN Merit Award in the Corporate Body Category, in recognition of the agency’s efforts to grow Nigeria’s tax revenue especially non-oil revenues in spite of the challenging economic climate and dwindling of oil prices worldwide.

Mr. Fowler, who received the award expressed his appreciation to ICAN saying the award is a recognition that FIRS has done well and it will spur the Service to do more.

“We are aware of the challenges and tasks before us. And this award has told us that you have faith in us. And I promise you we will not disappoint you. God bless you all.

“I also wish to dedicate this award to the various Chairmen as well as staff of FIRS. And to all the taxpayers. God bless you all.

In a speech that was characterized by applause, former President Obasanjo traced the history of how he was able to secure debt relief for Nigeria.

“The lesson I want us to draw from this story is that it is only when we have a conducive business environment that the much needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) will flow into Nigeria”

In honouring Fowler, ICAN acknowledged that his strides and leadership are winning plaudits on the continent.

Fowler was elected as the chairman of the African Tax Administrations Forum, (ATAF), while the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana (CITG) named him a Honourary Fellow of CITG for his contributions to the tax institute and development of taxation in Ghana.

