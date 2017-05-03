Obasanjo not pleased with Unsuccessful Prosecution of High-profile Corruption Cases in Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday expressed his displeasure of the unsuccessful prosecution of high-profile corruption cases in Nigeria while delivering the inauguration lecture of the Olusegun Obasanjo Good Governance and Development Research Centre, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Abuja. The title of the lecture is “Leadership, Governance and the Challenges of Development in […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

