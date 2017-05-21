Pages Navigation Menu

Obasanjo to lead discussion on Boko Haram, extremism

Posted on May 21, 2017

Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has accepted to lead a national discourse against violent extremism championed by Boko Haram terrorists and similar groups in the country. The forum is being championed by Club de Madrid (CdM), in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser to the President (ONSA) with the support of Preventing […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

