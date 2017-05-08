Obasanjo under a spell – Wife explodes ahead son’s wedding to Baba Ijebu’s daughter

The controversy over the date for the wedding of Tope Adebutu, the daughter of Chief Kessington Adebutu and the son of Olujonwo Obasanjo, a son of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, ​is still raging. ​Th​is is as Obasanjo’s wife, Taiwo, declared that the former nation’s leader is “under a spell’. ​Recall that the groom’s mother, Mrs […]

Obasanjo under a spell – Wife explodes ahead son’s wedding to Baba Ijebu’s daughter

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

