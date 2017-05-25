Obasanjo urges sustained efforts in tackling violent extremism

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to sustain the on-going fight against the insurgents and other crimes in the country. Obasanjo made the remarks while presenting a paper at a two-day workshop on ‘Preventing Violent Extremism in Nigeria’, in Abuja. The event was jointly organised by the Office of the National…

