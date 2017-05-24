Obasanjo urges sustained efforts in tackling violent extremism

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to sustain the on-going fight against the insurgents and other crimes in the country.

Obasanjo made the remarks while presenting a paper at a two-day workshop on ‘Preventing Violent Extremism in Nigeria’, in Abuja.

The event was jointly organised by the Office of the National Security Adviser to the president (ONSA) and CLUB DE MADRID, an international NGO.

Obasanjo explained that the reason for establishing the NGO, which he was part of, was to promote and propagate democracy that works all over the world.

He, therefore, urged the political class and the government to strengthen democracy by delivering its dividends to Nigerians.

This, he said, would go a long way in combating violent extremism or any group thinking of disturbing the peace of the country.

The former president said violent extremism does not just spring up overnight but do come about due to lack of adequate communication between the ruled and the rulers.

Obasanjo urged the Federal Government to intensify and sustain its on-going efforts in tackling the activities of the insurgents and other crimes in the country.

He also urged governments at various levels to be proactive by addressing certain issues at the right time, especially those that could lead to violent extremism in the country.

The former president advised the Federal Government to, as matter of urgency, address some pressing issues in the country, especially the agitation of the Niger Delta as well as other agitators in the country.

“With early intervention and sensitive issues being addressed and handled properly, the Niger Delta militants and others would have been avoided.

“With early intervention and sensitive issues being addressed timely and properly, the country will also witness unprecedented development,” he said.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies for their efforts so far in combating the activities of the insurgents and other crimes in the country.

The National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Muhammed Munguno, said that ONSA had done a lot in the security of the country, especially in the North- East.

The NSA, who was represented at the occasion by the Permanent Secretary, ONSA, Alhaji Aminu Nabegu, said that ONSA had contributed a lot to global efforts in tackling violent extremism.

Munguno said that tackling violent extremism demanded a comprehensive approach if the desired results were to be achieved by any country and the world in general.

He said that the essence of the two day workshop was to chart a new narrative to ways and manner of tackling violent extremism in Nigeria.

According to him, various governments must consistently invest in their people as one of the panacea to ending violent extremism in the country.

“I have no doubt in my mind that in the nearest future, countries will come to Nigeria to understudy how we were able to combat violent extremism,” he said.

Munguno also called on Muslim leaders in the country to teach their followers the tenets of Islamic religion for better understanding to avoid misinterpretation.

“I hope that at the end of this workshop, it will go a long way in preventing violent extremism in the country,” he said.

The post Obasanjo urges sustained efforts in tackling violent extremism appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

