Obasanjo vows to resist coup in Cote d’Ivoire, other Africa countries
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that he would rally round to ensure no coup against civilian governments in Africa succeeds. He, therefore, called on the Ivorien army which has mutinied against the government to support President Alassane Ouattara in his efforts to develop Cote d’Ivoire. Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, had in his reaction on […]
