Obasanjo vows to resist coup in Cote d’Ivoire, other Africa countries

May 17, 2017

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has ​stated that he would rally round to ensure no coup against civilian governments in Africa succeeds. He, therefore, ​called on the Ivorien army which ​has​ mutinied against the ​government​ ​to support President Alassane Ouattara in his efforts to develop Cote d’Ivoire.‎ Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, ​had in his reaction on […]

