Obasanjo: Why Boko Haram insurgency escalated

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has alleged that the refusal of Federal Government to pay compensation to members of the Boko Haram sect as ordered by the court at the early stage of its formation under Mohammed Yusuf, was responsible for the escalation of violence extremism. Obasanjo disclosed this in Abuja at a two-day National Workshop on Preventing Violent Extremism, organised by Club De Madrid (CdM) in collaboration with the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the European Union (EU). He attributed the escalation of insurgent activities in the North East and concomitant high cost to human and economic life of people of the region to a disproportionate use of ‘stick’ rather than ‘carrot’ in quelling the insurgency.

