Obasanjo worried over failure to prosecute corrupt Nigerian politicians
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented the unsuccessful prosecution of high-profile corruption cases in Nigeria. Obasanjo made this while delivering the inauguration lecture of the Olusegun Obasanjo Good Governance and Development Research Centre, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Abuja on Tuesday. He spoke on the topic, “Leadership, Governance and the Challenges of Development […]
Obasanjo worried over failure to prosecute corrupt Nigerian politicians
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!