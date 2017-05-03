Obasanjo worried over failure to prosecute corrupt Nigerian politicians​

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented the unsuccessful prosecution of high-profile corruption cases in Nigeria. Obasanjo made this while delivering the inauguration lecture of the Olusegun Obasanjo Good Governance and Development Research Centre, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Abuja on Tuesday. He spoke on the topic, “Leadership, Governance and the Challenges of Development […]

