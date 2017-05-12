Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obasanjo’s son, Olujonwo marries Baba Ijebu’s daughter despite mother’s threats [PHOTOS]

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Son of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo, has conducted his traditional marriage to the daughter of Kessington Adebutu, popularly known as Baba Ijebu, Tolulope. Obasanjo’s wife, Taiwo, had threatened that the wedding would lead to disaster and strange deaths in the country, if it went on. She had filed a suit at an Ikeja High […]

Obasanjo’s son, Olujonwo marries Baba Ijebu’s daughter despite mother’s threats [PHOTOS]

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.