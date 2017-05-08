Obaseki commissions first road project – Daily Trust
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has commissioned 500 meter concrete pavement road executed by his administration in Benin metropolis. The newly reconstructed Nevis Street road which linked four major roads was constructed by AG Dangote …
