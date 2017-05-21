Obaseki extols, challenges Pinnick on new global roles

The Governor of Edo State, His Excellency Godwin Obaseki has praised the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick on his bravery, inspired political dexterity and energy, which have shot him into reckoning in global football administration, while also challenging the NFF boss to fly the country’s flag with elan and distinction in his new roles.

At a colourful reception dinner at the Festival Hall of Government House in Benin City on Friday night, Governor Obaseki also called on nation’s political and business leaders to give Pinnick and the NFF immense support to succeed in taking Nigerian football to new heights.

“There is no doubt that your courage and enterprise is worthy of emulations by persons seeking to break new grounds in their chosen careers. You toiled very hard and never shied away from committing to your vision even in the face of daunting odds.

“I am delighted that you have risen so high in global football administration in such a short time. But I want you to keep a level head and represent the country diligently and selflessly. It is also important that you will ensure we have more Nigerians in both CAF and FIFA,” said Governor Obaseki.

Also present at the 3-hour event were Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Honourable Philip Shaibu, Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Dr Justin Okonuoboh, members of Edo State Executive Council and other top politicians.

The event was attended by some members of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Fedration, led by the First Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, Barrister Chris Green, Yusuf Ahmed Fresh and Sharif Rabiu Inua.

FA Chairmen fro the South South led by Edo State FA Boss Frank Ilaboye were all present at the event which was spiced up by the Nigeria Football Supporters Club led by its national chairman, Rev Samuel Ikpea.

