Obaseki is first patron of Benin Club
The Nation Newspaper
The management team of Benin Club yesterday hailed Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki for his administration's developmental strides and repositioning the state for investments. The club appointed him its first patron. The governor's investiture was at …
