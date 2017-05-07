Pages Navigation Menu

Obaseki meets Italian delegation over human trafficking

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Simon Ebegbulem

GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, held a meeting with the visiting Deputy President of the Italian National Assembly, Laura Boldrini, and the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Fulvio Rustico, with a view to tackling human trafficking and illegal migration.

Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki

The governor, who used the meeting to recall the age long relationship between the Roman Empire and the Benin Kingdom, stressed the need for the relationship to continue.

Addressing the Italian delegation, Obaseki said: “Her (Boldrini) activities in food and agricultural organisation has helped in no little way to bring succour and food to migrants and refugees. We thank you for your diligent services to humankind and humanity in general. We believe and we are convinced that you will continue in the same way. Benin City is your home.”

The post Obaseki meets Italian delegation over human trafficking appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

