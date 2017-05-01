Obaseki moves to end Ring Road chaos in Benin – Vanguard
|
Obaseki moves to end Ring Road chaos in Benin
Vanguard
BENIN—AS part of plans to kick off the state government's urban renewal programme in Benin City, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, weekend, met with traders and landlords around Ring Road area of the city, declaring the state government's …
