Obaseki promises open administration – The Nation Newspaper

Gov Godwin Obaseki of Edo has promised to operate an open door policy and commended workers in the State for the trust they have in his administration. The governor spoke at a dinner on Monday night to felicitate with members of the Nigeria Labour …
