Obaseki receives list of nominees for appointment
The committee constituted to screen persons for political appointments in Edo on Friday presented nominations for Special Advisers (SA) and Senior Special Assistants (SSA) to Gov. Mr Godwin Obaseki. Presenting the report at Government House, Benin, Chairman of the Committee, Professor Dennis Agbonlahor, described the process as innovative and democratically-driven.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!