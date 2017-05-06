Pages Navigation Menu

Obaseki receives list of nominees for appointment

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Politics

The committee constituted to screen persons for political appointments in Edo on Friday presented nominations for Special Advisers (SA) and Senior Special Assistants (SSA) to Gov. Mr Godwin Obaseki. Presenting the report at Government House, Benin, Chairman of the Committee, Professor Dennis Agbonlahor, described the process as innovative and democratically-driven.

