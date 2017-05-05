Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obaseki receives list of nominees for appointment – The Eagle Online

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Obaseki receives list of nominees for appointment
The Eagle Online
Presenting the report at Government House, Benin, the Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Dennis Agbonlahor, described the process as innovative and democratically-driven. Share this: WhatsApp · Telegram · Email · Tweet. The committee constituted to …
Obaseki charges NGOs to monitor Edo State governmentGuardian (blog)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.