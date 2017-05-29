Obaseki to boost revenue for councils – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Obaseki to boost revenue for councils
The Nation Newspaper
Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has pledged his administration's commitment to work with local government administrators to boost their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). The governor spoke in Benin, the state capital, at a two-day retreat, tagged: …
