Obaseki to commission 3,000km of roads in first tenure

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has promised to complete over 3,000 kilometres of roads in his tenure, adding that the materials for the construction of the roads will be sourced from the state and not outside.

Obaseki, who disclosed this while commissioning the newly reconstructed Nevis Street in Benin with additional four link roads, said that youths of the state would be trained in road design and construction using concrete technology. The reconstructed Nevis Street is the first road to be undertaken in the state, using concrete technology which, according to the government will ensure its durability.

According to him, “We will not depend on foreign exchange to construct our roads because we have all the human and material resources here in Edo State. That is why we have asked our youths to register in the Edo Jobs Initiative because we will have enough jobs for them at the end of the day. I have come to change the face of politics in Nigeria.

“The reconstruction of Nevis Street within seven weeks shows that this government can make promises and fulfil them. This is a revolution in our road construction. We will design our roads, and we will train our youths on roads design and construction without waiting for foreign exchange. We have all the raw materials here. With the way we are going, we are going to complete over 3,000 kilometres of roads before the end of our first four years and they will be roads that will stand the test of time.”

