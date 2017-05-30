Obaseki Verses Ize-Iyamu: Appeal Court Resume Hearing, Reserve Judgement – Leadership Newspapers
Obaseki Verses Ize-Iyamu: Appeal Court Resume Hearing, Reserve Judgement
The Court of Appeal in Benin City yesterday reserved judgment in an appeal filed by Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the verdict of the Tribunal which upheld Godwin Obaseki as Edo State Governor. The five-man …
Edo Guber Tussle: Appeal Court Reserves Judgment
