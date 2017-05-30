Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obaseki Verses Ize-Iyamu: Appeal Court Resume Hearing, Reserve Judgement – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Obaseki Verses Ize-Iyamu: Appeal Court Resume Hearing, Reserve Judgement
Leadership Newspapers
The Court of Appeal in Benin City yesterday reserved judgment in an appeal filed by Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the verdict of the Tribunal which upheld Godwin Obaseki as Edo State Governor. The five-man …
Edo Guber Tussle: Appeal Court Reserves JudgmentThe Streetjournal

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.