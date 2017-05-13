Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obaseki’s use of concrete opens new vista for roads in Edo – Vanguard

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Obaseki's use of concrete opens new vista for roads in Edo
Vanguard
The efforts of the immediate past governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in lifting the state of infrastructure in the state was widely acclaimed. But how far his successor would go in sustaining the legacy is an issue that many stakeholders

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.