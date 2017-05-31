Obi throws Holy Rosary Secondary School into celebration

FORMER Governor Peter Obi has thrown Mercy Secondary School, Okigwe into celebration as he donated One Million Naira to the school to improve on their infrastructure.

Making the donation, he charged the students to face their studies and avoid unnecessarily distractions. He explained to them the importance of education as the most portent tool for tomorrow’s competition. “The world is becoming increasingly competitive”, he told them, “and only the properly equipped through education can conquer all odds.”

The former governor reiterated his determination to continue with the support to the development of education in the country and even beyond.

He called on other wealthy Nigerians to see such gesture as worthwhile one, infinitely better than spending millions in leaving Epicurean life or organizing unnecessarily high burials as is increasingly witnessed in the country today.

The principal of the School, Rev. Fr. Dr. Donatus Ekenachi thanked Obi for his special love for education and his encouragement to the children, which has led to the renewal of interest in education. He appealed to him to continue to remember the school.

It will be recalled that since he left office in 2014, Obi has devoted his time and resources to the improvement of education in the country and even beyond. A few months ago, he visited schools in the rural parts of Rwanda and Kenya.

The post Obi throws Holy Rosary Secondary School into celebration appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

