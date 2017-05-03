Obiano grants amnesty to 13 prisoners

By Vincent Ujumandu

AWKA—GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra State has granted amnesty to 13 persons serving jail sentences in various prisons in the state.

The beneficiaries were Mathias Umeozokwele, Livinus Ekwe, Ijeoma Ike, Obinna Okonkwo, Esonwanne Henry Rotachi, Onyebuchi Okafor and Victor Ohatu.

Others were Onuegbu Makuachukwu, Chinemem Mmadueke, Victor Kalu, Joseph Obi, Daniel Victor and Dagore Abuduulahi.

Obiano said the amnesty followed the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy headed by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Anali Chude.

According to the governor, the decision to grant them amnesty was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 212 of the constitution.

Meanwhile, Governor Obiano has declared Monday, 8th and Tuesday, 9th of May, 2017 as work free days in the state to enable those who had not obtained their voters card to do so.

He urged those who had already obtained their cards to mobilize and encourage those who had not registered, to utilize the work free days to ensure that they obtained the voters cards from the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, located in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

He also urged those who wished to transfer their voting rights from other parts of the country to Anambra State to seize the opportunity of the ongoing registration exercise to transfer their cards to enable them vote in the November 18, 2017 governorship election in the state.

Obiano said it was only by voting for him in the election that they would be sure of enjoying the good governance of his administration.

