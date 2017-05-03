Obiano has no agenda for Anambra State – Andy Uba
The Senator representing Anambra South at the National Assembly, Dr. Andy Uba, has described Governor Willie Obiano, as a failure. Uba dropped the bombshell on Tuesday, while receiving members of South East Professional Women Association of Nigeria and Diaspora (SEPWAND) in his office in Abuja. The Senator decried the poor state of affairs in Anambra, […]
Obiano has no agenda for Anambra State – Andy Uba
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!