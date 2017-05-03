Pages Navigation Menu

Obiano has no agenda for Anambra State – Andy Uba

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Senator representing Anambra South at the National Assembly, Dr. Andy Uba, has described Governor Willie Obiano, as a failure. Uba dropped the bombshell on Tuesday, while receiving members of South East Professional Women Association of Nigeria and Diaspora (SEPWAND) in his office in Abuja. The Senator decried the poor state of affairs in Anambra, […]

