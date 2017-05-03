Obiano has no agenda for Anambra State – Andy Uba

The Senator representing Anambra South at the National Assembly, Dr. Andy Uba, has described Governor Willie Obiano, as a failure. Uba dropped the bombshell on Tuesday, while receiving members of South East Professional Women Association of Nigeria and Diaspora (SEPWAND) in his office in Abuja. The Senator decried the poor state of affairs in Anambra, […]

Obiano has no agenda for Anambra State – Andy Uba

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

