Obiemenyego emerges Delta ACNPN Chairman

The Publisher of Zion Nationale Newspaper, Comrade Jude Obiemenyego, has emerged the Delta State Chairman of the Association of Community Newspaper Publishers of Nigeria, ACNPN Delta Council. Obiemenyengo emerged chairman at the ACNPN in a congress held at the Corporate Headquarters of the Ministry of Information in Asaba today. Obiemenyego polled a total of 26 […]

Obiemenyego emerges Delta ACNPN Chairman

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

