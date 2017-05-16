Obijackson Group makes London Stock Exchange ‘Companies to Inspire Africa’ list – Vanguard
Obijackson Group makes London Stock Exchange 'Companies to Inspire Africa' list
Three companies under the Obijackson Group, a wholly Nigerian business concern, made the inaugural edition of the London Stock Exchange, LSE, “Companies to Inspire Africa” list, a report from LSE stated. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented …
Obijackson Group makes LSE's Africa report
