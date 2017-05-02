OBJ, IBB, Abdulsalami meet in Minna – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
OBJ, IBB, Abdulsalami meet in Minna
TheCable
Three former Nigerian leaders, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) and Abdulsalami Abubakar met in Minna, capital of Niger state, on Monday afternoon. According to LEADERSHIP, the meeting which lasted for over two hours held at the hilltop …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!