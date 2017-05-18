Pages Navigation Menu

Obstruction of Justice: What It Is and Why Trump Should Care – NBCNews.com

Posted on May 18, 2017


Obstruction of Justice: What It Is and Why Trump Should Care
Democrats and even some Republicans are warning that President Donald Trump may be in jeopardy if reports prove accurate that he allegedly interfered with an FBI investigation. At the center of the maelstrom are accusations that the president may have …
