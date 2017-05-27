OC Ukeje and Lala in Cannes to promote Potato Potahto

Notable Nollywood actor, OC Ukeje, and dependable stage and screen actress, Lala Akindoju, are in Cannes, France, to support the promotion of Potato Potahto, an African marital comedy of errors, based in Ghana and directed by one of Africa’s best female directors, Shirley Frimpong-Manso.

The movie, which tells the story of a divorced couple whose plans to share their matrimonial home descend into chaos and recrimination after the husband, Tony, brings in an attractive female house helper, had its Cannes Film Festival market premiere on Wednesday.

The premiere was followed by a question and answer session with the director, producers and actors. Written and directed by the award-winning Ghanaian filmmaker, Frimpong-Manso, who is well known for her positive and complex portrayal of African women in films, Potato Potahto, which has broken new grounds with its Ghanaian, Nigerian, British, French and Swedish co-production,features one of Africa’s leading actors, Ukeje; Ghanaian actress and television star, Joselyn Dumas; award-winning Nollywood veteran, Joke Silva; award-winning Blossom Chukwujekwu; Chris Attoh; Akindoju; Nikki Samoas; Adjetey Anang; and Victoria Michaels.

“I have written a lot about marriage and new relationships, but never about divorce. “I wanted to put a hilarious spin on it, especially when the divorcees become victims of their own tricks,” Frimpong-Manso said.

For Ukeje: “I think we touched on an interesting aspect of love and relationships. And I think we made something that people will have genuine empathy for.”One of the producers, Inya Lawal, said: “Potato Potahto has a fantastic creative team behind it.

“This film is definitely worth seeing.”Potato Potahto is a co-production of WB Entertainment, 19 April Entertainment, Ascend International Studios, Virgo Sun Ltd and Lufodo Productions.

It is distributed by Jambo Play, with Nigeria-based distribution company, FilmOne, having first-look rights for Nigeria and UK. Meanwhile, Ukeje and Akindoju have, as part of their duty tour to Cannes, been making their presence felt at the Lagos State pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival, which ends tomorrow in Nice.

They witnessed the formal unveiling of the annual publication on the Nigerian motion picture industry, Cinema in Lagos, and have been having meetings with filmmakers from other parts of the world at the pavilion.

