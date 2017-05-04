Odey, Olatunbosun to get Eagles call – SuperSport
|
SuperSport
|
Odey, Olatunbosun to get Eagles call
SuperSport
MFM FC attacking pair of Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun have been handed call-ups to the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, supersport.com can report. The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) leading scorer Odey and Olatunbosun …
Stephen Odey trialling in Europe at exactly the wrong time
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!