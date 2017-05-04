Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Odey, Olatunbosun to get Eagles call – SuperSport

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SuperSport

Odey, Olatunbosun to get Eagles call
SuperSport
MFM FC attacking pair of Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun have been handed call-ups to the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, supersport.com can report. The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) leading scorer Odey and Olatunbosun …
Stephen Odey trialling in Europe at exactly the wrong timeESPN FC (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.