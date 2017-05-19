Pages Navigation Menu

Odizor donates N10m tennis equipment to Ondo State

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

NDUKA ODIZOR, Nigeria’s leading tennis icon, will donate tennis equipment worth N10million to a new initiative driven by the First Lady of Ondo State, Arabirin Betty Anyawu- Akeredolu, to be named after her. This is the first of six centres he promised to give the nation in a bid to produce a new generation of […]

