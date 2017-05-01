Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Africa


The Star, Kenya

ODM tribunal called off as 'men in black' storm meeting
The Star, Kenya
ODM Appeals Tribunal was forced to suspend its Monday sittings after suspected goons stormed their meeting at Marsh Park hotel on Ngong road. The men dressed in black stormed the premises when the tribunal was hearing a complaint lodged by …
ODM Appeals Tribunal suspends sittingDaily Nation

