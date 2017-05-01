ODM tribunal called off as ‘men in black’ storm meeting – The Star, Kenya
ODM tribunal called off as 'men in black' storm meeting
ODM Appeals Tribunal was forced to suspend its Monday sittings after suspected goons stormed their meeting at Marsh Park hotel on Ngong road. The men dressed in black stormed the premises when the tribunal was hearing a complaint lodged by …
ODM Appeals Tribunal suspends sitting
