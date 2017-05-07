Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Odu’a Investment Company runs on corporate governance

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Odu’a Investment Company Limited Board Chairman Chief Segun Ojo has said the company’s activities are guided by corporate governance. The firm’s immediate past chairman of the board, Chief Isaac Akintade, in an advertorial, alleged that the company was being run contrary to corporate governance. In a letter to the six owner states governments, Ojo said the allegations by Akintade against the Group Managing Director of the company, Mr.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.