Odunsi & Nonso Amadi collaborate on New EP “War” | Listen on BN

Amazingly talented artistes, Odunsi (The Engine) and Nonso Amadi, join forces to serve up this sizzling 4-track RnB and Soul EP titled “War“. Listen to “War” below:

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

