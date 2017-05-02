Pages Navigation Menu

Of Course The Simpsons Took The Piss Out Of Trump’s First 100 Days Quite Brilliantly [Video]

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment, Politics, Video | 0 comments

America’s favourite yellow family have poked fun at the Donald in the past, and they weren’t about to let the mythical ‘first 100 days in office’ landmark pass without firing a shot or two.

Sean Spicer hanging himself, Kellyanne Conway fleeing in fear, Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner throttling each other, Ivanka as a Supreme Court judge – it’s all there.

Hit it:

Seven percent of the way…

