Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Off to SA: Olajumoke Goes On Her 1st International Trip

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Photos of bread-seller-turned-model, Olajumoke Orisaguna in South Africa has emerged online. It is the first time the model would travel out of the country. Olajumoke became popular last year after she photobombed the photo shoot of rapper Tiny Tempah by TY Bello. Hers has since then been a typical modern day Cinderella story. It is …

The post Off to SA: Olajumoke Goes On Her 1st International Trip appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.