Kenya: Police, Election Officials Manning 2017 Polls Increased
AllAfrica.com
The number of police officers who will man the August 2017 elections has been doubled to 180,000, up from 95,000 in 2013, as the electoral agency gears up for the start of official campaigns on May 28. The doubling up of the numbers come just three …
Official campaigns to kick off on May 28 – IEBC
