OFFICIAL: Dominic Calvert-Lewin Signs New Contract Extension At Everton

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a new five-year contract at Goodison Park.

It means the 20-year-old will remain at Goodison Park until at least June 2022, and the forward has vowed to keep “learning and improving” after his breakthrough campaign.

“I hadn’t expected things to move as fast as they have and to have played against the teams I have done, so I’m very grateful for that and I’m working hard every day to improve,” Calvert-Lewin said.

“I’m learning every day in training and in the games, so I can’t ask for much more. It only feels like yesterday when I was signing for Everton, so to be here now is a great feeling.

“My leap into the first-team was a bit quicker than expected and I’ve played a few games now. I came in with the U23s initially and I’m now really enjoying being part of the first-team squad.”

The post OFFICIAL: Dominic Calvert-Lewin Signs New Contract Extension At Everton appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

