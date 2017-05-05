OGBC workers issue another strike notice

Workers at the Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC) have threatened to begin an indefinite strike from Tuesday over the non-payment of four months salaries owed them.

The workers, operating under the aegis of OGBC chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)and Radio Television and Theatre Arts Workers Union(RATTAWU), issued the strike notice on Friday in Abeokuta.

The workers explained that inspite of issuing three different notices to the management, nothing was done to effect payment of the owed salaries.

RATTAWU Secretary, Mr Biodun Adelodun, said the union had given the management 21 days, 14 days and seven days notices , adding that they would give another three-day notice which would lapse on Tuesday.

These notices, he said, were to serve as avenues for negotiation and amicable resolution of the issue.

“The situation that existed in OGBC is pathetic as our members are being owed four months salaries. Since we are already in May, it will soon be five months.

“We have given the management three different notices to allow for negotiation and amicable resolution of the issue but nothing came out of it.

” The next notice we are giving the management will be for three days.

“ We will give them the notice today, Friday May 5, and it will lapse on Tuesday, May 9. If nothing is done within this period, the workers will commence total strike, ” he said.

Apart from owed salaries, Adelodun further claimed that workers pension deductions from 2012 till date totalling about N50 million were not remitted.

He also said deductions for the National Housing Fund was over N2 million.

Adelodun, who said the workers had no dispute with Gov. Ibikunle Amosun, maintained that their grouse was with the management of the station.

“The unions dissociated themselves from the politicians who had started politicising the issue of the non payment of salaries and saying unprintable things about the governor and the state government on the social media, ” Adelodun said.

The RATTAWU secretary , however, appealed to the governor to prevail on the OGBC management to pay up the salary arrears.

” The governor graciously approved increment in the payment of monthly subvention to the station from N3.5 million to N10 million.

“The government has never failed to disburse to the station our monthly subvention as and when due, ” he said.

Also at the briefing was the NUJ Chairman in OGBC, Mr Abiodun Ogundipe.

