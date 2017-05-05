Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OGBC workers issue another strike notice

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Workers  at the  Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC) have threatened to begin an indefinite strike from Tuesday over the non-payment of  four months salaries  owed them.

The workers, operating  under the aegis of OGBC chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)and Radio Television and Theatre Arts Workers Union(RATTAWU), issued the strike notice  on Friday in  Abeokuta.

The  workers explained that  inspite of  issuing three different notices to the management, nothing was done  to effect payment of the owed salaries.

RATTAWU Secretary, Mr Biodun Adelodun,   said the union had given  the management 21 days, 14 days and seven days  notices , adding that they would give another three-day  notice  which would lapse on Tuesday.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

These notices, he said, were to serve as avenues for negotiation  and amicable resolution of the issue.

“The situation that existed in OGBC is pathetic as our members are being owed four months salaries. Since we are already in May, it will soon be five months.

“We have given the management three different notices to allow for negotiation  and amicable resolution of the issue but nothing came out of it.

” The next notice we are giving the management will be for three days.

“ We will give them the notice today,  Friday May 5, and it will lapse on Tuesday,  May 9. If nothing is done within this period, the workers will commence total strike, ” he said.

Apart from owed salaries, Adelodun further claimed that workers  pension deductions from 2012 till date totalling about N50 million were not remitted.

He also said deductions for the National Housing Fund was over N2 million.

Adelodun, who  said the workers had no  dispute  with Gov. Ibikunle Amosun, maintained that their grouse was   with  the management of the station.

“The unions dissociated themselves from the politicians who had started politicising the issue of the non payment of  salaries and  saying unprintable things about the governor and the state government on the social media, ” Adelodun said.

The RATTAWU secretary , however, appealed to the governor to prevail on the OGBC management to pay up the   salary arrears.

” The governor graciously approved increment in the payment of monthly subvention to the station from N3.5 million to N10 million.

“The government has never failed to disburse to the station our monthly subvention as and when due, ” he said.

Also at the briefing was the NUJ Chairman in OGBC, Mr Abiodun Ogundipe.

 

The post OGBC workers issue another strike notice appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.