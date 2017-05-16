Pages Navigation Menu

Ogbeh insists killer herdsmen not Nigerians as police confirm 3 deaths in Taraba

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian government said on Tuesday that most of the herdsmen carrying out attacks across the country are foreigners. Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, also stated that the federal government planned to stop illegal entry of cattle rearers into the country. Speaking at a Town Hall meeting in Abuja, Ogbeh said the government planned to make […]

