Ogbeni @60: Thousands join Aregbesola on fitness walk

Thousands of people earlier today walked with Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on the street of Osogbo to mark his 60th birthday.

As part of the activities lined up to mark his 60th birthday celebrations, Governor of Osun state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has led a fitness and health walk on the streets of Osogbo the state capital early Saturday morning.

In attendance were the deputy governor, Otunba Grace Titi Laoye-Tomori, chief of staff, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the deputy speaker of the house of assembly, Hon Akintunde Adegboye, Osun APC party chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun and many others.

The exercise tagged “Walk to live” had been a major highlight of the Governor Aregbesola-led administration, particularly during his first term.

The walk with the people which is aimed at promoting healthy living among the people and as well creating a high sense of unity and productivity among the people of Osun was organised by friends and associate for the governor.

Turnout for the solidarity walk was impressive as the state capital stood at a standstill as people trooped out to be a part of event.

Many shops and businesses remained shut as owners opted to partake in the walk.

Recall that Aregbesola, while fielding questions during a live programme “Ogbeni till daybreak” asserted that he was the only African leader to have walked 91.5 km with his people while also explaining that the feat has only been beaten by the former Chinese leader, Chairman Mao Tse Tong and the late Cuban revolutionary leader, Fidel Castro.

The week-long celebration continues tomorrow with an interdenominational Church service holding at the Nelson Mandela freedom park in Osogbo by 4pm.

The post Ogbeni @60: Thousands join Aregbesola on fitness walk appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

