OGFZA deploys Oracle Cloud to drive investment

By Michael Eboh

The Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, OGFZA, yesterday, signed an agreement with Oracle for the deployment of Cloud services to power its operations.

According to the company, the Oracle Cloud solution is expected to guarantee that OGFZA does not falter in its commitment to new service standards such as the reduction of the turnaround time for a new licence from 28 days to 14 and the cut in the time for licence renewal from 14 days to 48 hours.

Speaking during the signing of the Oracle Cloud Services agreement in Abuja, Managing Director of OGFZA, Mr. Okon Umana, said that the deployment would advance its application of the Ease of Doing Business policy and boost foreign direct investment inflow.

Umana said the decision to invest in cutting edge technology was a fallout of OGFZA’s roadmap to optimize service delivery and add the most value to clients at every service point.

“We agreed to add value, there is no way that can be achieved without retooling our processes to meet the expectations of our clients,” Umana said.

