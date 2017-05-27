Ogiek win land case against State

Daily Nation

The Ogiek, one of the last remaining hunter-gatherer peoples of east Africa, live in the Mau forest complex in the Rift Valley. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. Advertisement. By AFP More by this Author. The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights …

Amnesty International hails African Court on Ogiek ruling KFM



all 2 news articles »